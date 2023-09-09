Joplin, MO – Moving to 3-0, the Eagles stayed perfect on Friday night against Ozark. Putting up 28 points without their star running back and quarterback, Joplin looks to be a dominant force in the Central Ozark Conference.

Toryn Jones rushed for two touchdowns and plowed his way through Ozark linebackers all night long. Scoring one in the first and one in the fourth, there wasn’t much the defense could do to stop Jones.

Backup quarterback Daniel Rose also got in on the fun with a 78-yard touchdown throw to Davin Adams.

Trying to rebound after their loss to Republic last week, it was a tough night for Ozark. Tigers defensive lineman Quentin Combs made plays up front. Combs also forced a fumble off of a mishandled handoff from Rose to Jones.

Despite the great field position, the Joplin defense proved to be too much. The Eagles were able to get the ball right back courtesy of an Ozark punt, and close the game out winning 28-0.

Next week, Joplin will travel to face off against Webb City, and Ozark will host Willard on September 15th.