The Joplin Eagles will host the 2nd annual Four States 7 on 7 Tournament.

The event will begin tomorrow at 2 PM at Joplin High School.

Nine high schools will be competing including the defending champions the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers. Carl Junction, Seneca and Pittsburg will also be participating.

Glendale, Logan Rogersville, Waynesville and Bolivar will also be in attendance. Joplin, Glendale and Waynesville will have two teams competing in the tournament.