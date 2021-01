JOPLIN, Mo — The Joplin Eagles took on the William Chrisman Bears on night two of the Kaminsky Classic.

The Eagles were able to get the win over the Bears 78-65. Junior guard Always Wright led the team in scoring with 24 points, followed by senior Dominik Simmons with 18 points.

Joplin will face Webb City in the championship game on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.