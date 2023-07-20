JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin 16U Senior League all-stars team is headed to regionals after claiming the state championship last Sunday.

The team was able to dominate every opponent in run rule victories at the state tournament in Marshall, Missouri. Joplin defeated DeSoto 14-3, a team that hasn’t been beaten in eight years, which advanced them to the state championship. They then took down LaCoMo East to secure the title.

Gracie Williamson said, “I think the last time we went to regionals was 2005. So, it’s just really exciting to know that we are the team that gets to go to regionals after forever. Not even winning state or not going to state. I just feel like it’s really exciting and really cool to go with the players that we have here.”

Pitcher Caelyn Bobski had herself a weekend in the two games, she finished with 15 strikeouts. The team has a lot of momentum as they gear up for regionals in Byron Center, Michigan which will be from July 24th to July 26th.

Caelyn Bobski says, “I think we’re all very excited. The only thing we’re not excited about is a ten hour bus drive. That’s a little rough, but we’re really excited. We’re really hoping we do get to get at least one win. That’s all I’m hoping for.”

Cierra Bebee voiced, “It’s a great opportunity for our team to get closer. There’s a lot of things we’ve overcame as a team and we’ve gotten through to be able to get to here. We’ve put all our work, our time, our effort into it. It’s a great place to be able to go to.”