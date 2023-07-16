JOPLIN, Mo– We are a little over a month away from the start of football season and there’s definitely some guys in the Four States you need to keep your eye on.

Two of those guys are from right down the road at Joplin High School and they’re both committed to play college football at the Division I level!

Quinton Renfro- Committed to South Dakota State

Senior Running Back, Quinton Renfro made his decision back in June that he was going to take his talents up to South Dakota.

The 3-Star prospect committed to play for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Jackrabbits won the FCS Championships this past season.

In his junior year at Joplin, Renfro racked up over 1,500 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns! He averaged 151.4 yards per game.

He will join former Joplin RB standout Isaiah Davis who is currently a senior with the Jackrabbits.

Renfro is entering his senior year season with the Eagles, where he’ll be expected to have a year.

Renfro spoke on how it feels to have this opportunity to play Division I college football.

Renfro said, “I mean, it’s amazing. It’s a blessing, you know, couldn’t do any of it without God number one. But, it’s just I work. I work really hard to get to this point, so, it was just another, another step to my process. And, obviously seeing the success Isaiah Davis had and him being a role model of mine when I was growing up is just, another key part to my college career, you know what I mean? And so, I’m really excited and still got one more high school season going to ball out this season. Then we’ll focus on the college football”.

Dontrell Holt- Committed to Iowa State

Also set to play at the D1 level is Dontrell Holt. He is committed to join the Big 12 and play for the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Senior Offensive Lineman is a 2-time Class 6A All-State player and a 2-time 1st-Team All-District player.

He will be the anchor on Joplin’s offensive line this season paving the way for Renfro on the ground.

Holt spoke on what went into his decision to choose Ames as his destination.

Holt said, “Iowa State, I felt they were the best. I had a good connection with the head coach. Coach Campbell. Then they brought in a new online coach and I have a real good connection with them. I brought my mom up there and it’s been family since day one there”.