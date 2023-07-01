JOPLIN, Mo. — This time of the year, summer sports teams are competing, but Saturday a softball team came together to raise money for the state tournament and what better way to do that than a car wash?

Saturday morning, Blinzler softball, which is an all-girls softball league was at Firestone Complete Auto Care on Rangeline in Joplin having a car wash to raise funds for travel expenses, foot and more.

The car wash was for the senior all-star softball team that will be competing at state in Concordia in a couple of weeks. Last year, the team raised around three thousand dollars for the tournament. This year they’re aiming for that and more.

The Joplin community came out to give back with a handful of cars showing up and making some generous donations.

Coach Heather Pugh said, “Absolutely. So it’s always great to see the community show up for our girls. They work hard all season, put in a lot of effort, and now they get a chance to go compete for state. And so they come out here, they work hard. Who doesn’t need their car wash? And so you can support a good cause, help these girls and get your car washed. We also have hot dogs, chips and pop. And so you can eat and just we’re just taking donations. So whatever you guys can help with is great.

Also, the team was able to build some team chemistry while having fun washing cars.

So it’s great to see the team work together like this, even outside of a softball thing. But it also helps them get better as a team to work in a different atmosphere and just get used to being around each other. A lot of these girls played on different teams throughout the season, and so we come together as one team and we only have three short weeks to kind of get on that same level. So something like this where they’re either working hard to go to state, so state will mean more to them because they’re putting in extra effort to get there.” Pugh says.