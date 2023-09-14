JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles softball team hosts a COC opponent the Ozark Lady Tigers Thursday evening.

The Lady Eagles drop a tough one at home to Ozark 10-5.

Joplin found themselves down 1-0 after two in-half innings. A Jaydn Pankow grounder to centerfield allowed both Ashley Phillips and Bailey Ledford to score and take a 2-1 lead. Then, in the bottom of the fifth, Joplin trailing 5-2, Abby Lowery hits a ball to deep right field to the fences and Carlie Howard scores easily to put the Lady Eagles within two. With an RBI by Ava Wolf in the sixth, the Lady Eagles are facing a 10-4 deficit. A last push from Joplin with a Lowery chopper down the middle for an RBI led to Ledford scoring and was the Lady Eagles’ fifth and last run of the game.

Joplin will return at home again to host a Big 8 matchup against the Seneca Indians on September 18th at 4:30 p.m.