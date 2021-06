JOPLIN, MO. — After two years, Joplin Outlaws baseball returned to Joe Becker stadium Friday night.

The Outlaws hosted MINK League newcomer the Des Moines Prospects. After going down 2-0 early in the game, the Outlaws were able to capture the lead and win the season opener 3-2. Columbus local Clay Saporito finished the game for the Outlaws.

Joplin will be play Des Moines again on Saturday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m.