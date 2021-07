JOPLIN, MO. — Once one of the hottest teams in the MINK League, the Joplin Outlaws were on a bit of a skid in the past week.

They were two games below .500 going into Sunday’s game against Jefferson City, but just a half game behind first place in the south division.

They were able to snap a three-game losing streak against the Renegades, winning it 6-4.