JOPLIN, Mo. — Plenty of summer camps are still going on in the area and what better way to have some fun than out on the baseball field at Joe Becker Stadium?

Wednesday morning, the Joplin Outlaws coaches and players hosted its two-day youth camp. This camp gave the team a chance to give back to the community with this camp. The way they do that is by taking a step back from competitive baseball to make personal connections and pass the game on to young baseball players in the area.

Garrett Chun said, “I mean, yeah, it’s. It’s great from both sides because for the kids, it allows them to come out here and learn and get to meet some of the guys that they are working with every day and seeing and watching play. And for us, it gives us a chance to sort of be around the kids and give back to the community is allowing us to get our work in over the summer.”

The camp had kids from ages five through 12 practice their baseball skills like fielding, hitting, batting and sportsmanship alongside the Outlaw players. The camp is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will end Thursday, June 29.

For the team to host this camp for their young fans is special.

Caden Bressler says, “You know, it is special being able to, uh, kind of teaching these kids the game, uh, kind of pass it down to them. You know, we only get to play this game for so long. So getting to grow the game is even better for us.”

Coach Nathan Robl voiced, “And it’s really special to have these kids out here today normally coming in every day with these guys, just a college summer ball season. You come in at 4:30, 5:00 every day and come play. It’s nice to finally get away from it for a second and get small kids out here kind of learning the game and bringing enjoyment back to back to the game of baseball where it’s not all serious all the time and these kids are outstanding and have works, worked hard this morning to get better. And it’s always fun to see people get better at baseball.”