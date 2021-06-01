Joplin Outlaws get ready to kick off 2021 season

JOPLIN, MO. — After the pandemic canceled the 2020 season, MINK League baseball is back in 2021.

The Joplin Outlaws will officially kick off their season Wednesday, June 2 on the road in Ozark, MO.

First year head coach Chris Dawson said even though the team just got together, he believes they have a solid all around group.

“We have some guys on the mound that are gonna be able to fill it up,” said Dawson. “You know, throw strikes, can be a little behind it and have some velocity behind it. You know, pretty good off-speed pitches. So, that’ll be nice to see and then from an offensive perspective, we got guys that can hit, we got guys that can run. So, it’s gonna be an exciting brand of baseball this summer.”

For the players recently coming off of their college seasons, they’re more than ready to return to the field in front of the hometown fans.

“Just to play here, play with this team. I’ve followed them forever growing up,” said pitcher Clay Saporito. “Being from Columbus and being local, came to a lot of games and camps here and just to be on this same field, wear the jersey, it’s super exciting.”

“I know everyone in this town is looking forward to it,” added Dawson. “We kind of touched on it without having outlaw baseball last summer, I was reading some posts on social media saying you know, we missed it. We missed it. We can’t for it to come back. Well it’s finally here and it’s finally back so let’s pack the stands.”

They’ll return to Joplin and Joe Becker Stadium for the home opener on Friday, June 4. First pitch against Des Moines is set for 7:00 pm.