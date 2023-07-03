PITTSBURG, Ks. — Monday night, a four-states matchup in the Mink League between the Joplin Outlaws and the Nevada Griffons. This time, however the game took place at a different site. The two teams met up at Pitt State to play, the Outlaws are first in the south division heading into the game and the Griffons are third in the south.

The Outlaws came back from behind to defeat the Griffons with a walk-off solo homerun by Nixon Brannan 8-7. Joplin has now on a five-game winning streak.

Brannan lead the team going 4-5, with four RBIs, and two homeruns on the night. Kolton Reynolds, Jaret Nelson, Caden Bressler and Landon Myer each had an RBI.

The Outlaws will be back at Joe Becker Stadium on July 4th to face the Griffons again at 2 p.m.