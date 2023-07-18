JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s the final week of the MINK League regular season. The Joplin Outlaws dropped their game Monday night to the Carroll Merchants in a close one 10-9. Tuesday evening, the Outlaws were looking to remain first of the south division and inch closer to earning a spot in the playoffs.

The Outlaws were back at home to take on the Merchants again and this time they bounced back with a 12-4 win. Joplin now improves to 19-19 on the season and will be back at home to host the Sedalia Bombers Wednesday.

William Kelley was 3-4 with three RBIs, two of them coming off a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Jason Lazo went 3-5 with two RBIs and a solo homerun that came in the bottom of the seventh.