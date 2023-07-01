JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a great night for baseball and what better way to spend the evening that out at Joe Becker Stadium watching the Joplin Outlaws? Saturday evening, they were hosting the Sedalia Bombers to continue their two-game winning streak.

The Outlaws bats continued to stay on fire with an 11-1 run-rule victory over the Bombers. That’s three straight for the Outlaws.

Cole Hill lead the Outlaws with three RBIs, while Korrey Siracusa, Caden Myers and Ethan Krueger all had two RBIs, and both Garrett Chun and Kolton Reynolds each had one RBI. Caden Bressler pitched 6 1/3 innings allowing one run on four hits, while striking out nine Bombers batters.

The Outlaws will be on the road Sunday, July 2 to face the Nevada Griffons their rivals at 7 p.m. at Lyons Stadium.