JOPLIN, MO — It was recently announced that South Dakota State senior Running Back and Joplin native Isaiah Davis was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Davis leads the league in rushing with 1,075 rushing yards and and is second in yards per game (97.7).

He’s the only running back to top 1,000 rushing yards in the MVFC during the regular season.

He has 11 rushing touchdowns on the year and has been averaging 6.6 yards per carry and leads the league in all purpose yards with 112.2 yards per game.

In their regular season finale, Davis eclipsed the 4,000 career rushing yards mark.

He was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for a season-high 197 yards against Illinois State back in November.

The Jackrabbits will be in action this Saturday against Mercer for the second round of the FCS Playoffs. The game has a 1:00 o’clock kick-off time and is being streamed on ESPN+.