Little League Baseball is a little ways from the start of the season, but Joplin Little League received some helping hands early Wednesday morning.

The Joplin Little League Baseball organization was selected as a participant of a community project the Lowe’s store in Joplin does every year called the “Hometown Project”. Sunny Jim Park located across from Joplin High School was the field that received a makeover.

The Joplin Little League Board President Nathan Horton said, “Yeah, Lowe’s approached us there starting back up their community projects and…we have some connections with some families that are a part of Lowe’s and they just asked us if we have any projects they can do and so we gave them a big list and…we’re excited they chose us and chose some of the projects to work on.”

A total of ten volunteers from Lowe’s and Joplin Little League came out for this one day project. Lowe’s itself donated about ninety percent of the resources used for the field. Sunny Jim Park is a bit on the older side so this project couldn’t have came at a perfect time with the history of the park.

Joplin Lowe’s General Manager Jim Kaiser mentioned, “Updating their bathrooms…adding some security features around the park…as well as putting gutters up and adding an complete…garage organization system for their storage unit.”

Also, the snack bar was updated with new appliances, like kitchen cabinets and work stations. This project in in particular benefits the Joplin community with families that enjoy little league baseball. The players can have a nice, safe field to play and have fun playing the game of baseball.

