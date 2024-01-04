JOPLIN, MO — In the final game of the first day for the Kaminsky Classic, the hosts, the Joplin Eagles squared off against the Union Wildcats.

Union won the game 50-42 to advance to the winner’s side of the bracket, while Joplin moves to the consolation side.

Union jumped out early on Joplin taking a 14-0 lead. Joplin trailed by 20 at halftime, 32-12.

The Eagles tried to comeback in the second half and outscored the Wildcats, 30-18, but it wasn’t enough.

Joplin will face Neosho tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. in Kaminsky Gym.