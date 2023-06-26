JOPLIN, Mo– Over at Joplin High School, the Eagles hosted their annual 7-on-7 Tournament with quite a few local teams in attendance all through Monday.

The Joplin Eagles hosted local teams; Pittsburg, Mt. Vernon, Neosho and Seneca. Glendale was also in attendance.

The tournament consisted of the teams playing six games in a pool play style against one another.

Later in the night, they did bracket rounds to determine who would win the tournament.

We caught up with all five of our local head coaches who were in attendance to ask them how it feels to be back at it and out on the football field with their guys.

Joplin Head Coach Curtis Jasper said, “Almost three weeks off now, where we’ve been focusing on weights and letting basketball and baseball you know, do their thing. So we get a day here before we hit the Fourth of July break, where we compete a little bit. Get a little seven on seven, so it’ll be fun today”.

Neosho Head Coach Brandon Taute said, “You know it’s exciting. It’s starting to get to football season and it’s a beautiful day, so we’re excited to run around and kind of see what our kids got. We’ve been going for a few weeks now and just excited to kind of compete and put our kids in an environment where we can develop them and get after it a little bit”.

Seneca Head Coach Cody Hilburn said, “It’s great. I think our kids enjoy seven on seven in the summer. It’s good to come up here with Joplin and some bigger schools and get some good competition”.

Mt. Vernon Head Coach Tom Cox said, “We actually love coming here. We’ve come since year one, and the only year we miss is when everybody missed for COVID. But it’s always great competition. Coach Jasper does a good job running the thing and we love coming here because because of the competition and it makes us better.”

Pittsburg Head Coach Josh Lattimer said, “That’s why we come over here and because of the competition and just be able to get out on the football field compete. Our team camp last week at Washburn University, which we were able to go half pad but this is a different competition because you got to be more controlled and under under control”.

When all was said and done, the Pittsburg Purple Dragons walk away from the Joplin 7-on-7 tournament as champions after defeating Glendale.

After the game went to overtime, Pittsburg scored on their first possession. Then, they made a defensive stop to earn the win.

Despite winning, Head Coach Josh Lattimer still joked 7-on-7 isn’t really their style. We caught up with Lattimer after the game.

Coach Lattimer said, “I’m proud of the kids. We started off a little rocky this morning. This is our first seven on seven that we’ve done all year. Honestly, we’re an option football team. It was good for the guys come over and get some good work in. Told the guys, we probably passed the ball more today than we will all season. We don’t know much about seven on seven, besides that we’re coming over here to try to play as hard as we can and give it our best effort and that’s the Dragon way. We’re going to show up and compete can give everything we got. Very proud of our boys for that.”