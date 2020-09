JOPLIN, Mo. — Eight local teams competed over the weekend in the 16th Annual Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament.

Webb City defeated Nevada 9-3 in the championship game.

Monett defeated Carthage 6-5 in the third place game.

Neosho got the win over Carl Junction 6-2 in the fifth place game.

Joplin edged out Seneca 4-3 in the 7th place game.