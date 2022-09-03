Joplin High School hosted their 18th annual Paige Neal and Christina Freeman Softball Invitational Friday and Saturday. There were twelve teams in total, seven local teams and five teams out of other areas.

Joplin’s Athletic Director Matt Hiatt explained the history of the tournament. He said, “This is the 18th Annual Paige Neal and Christina Freeman Joplin High School Softball Invitational. The tournament is named after Paige Neal and Christina Freeman who were players here and unfortunately we last them way too soon due to automobile accidents during their playing career her. So this is our way to honor them, honor their legacy and also bring some great teams to town for our tournament.”

The games played today were at Gene Bassman Softball Fields. Joplin played earlier at 10:00 am against Neosho where they won 15-8.

Later at 1:30 pm, the Lady Eagles played the Nevada Tigers. They held off the Tigers comeback winning the game 12-8 and placing 4th with a 4-1 record in the tournament. Teams will be kicking off district next week.

Joplin will be at home September 6th, where they will host the Neosho Wildcats at 4:30 pm.

Nevada are on the road to Harrisonville, September 6th at 4:30 pm.