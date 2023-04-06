JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday afternoon, both the Joplin Eagles and Carl Junction Bulldogs open COC play against each other at Joplin High School.

The Eagles held on to outlast the Bulldogs with a 3-1 win. Eagles Pitcher Justin McReynolds had himself a day with eight strikeouts allowing only one run and three hits. Joplin improved to 4-7 on the season and 1-0 in the Central Ozark Conference. The Eagles will be on the road in Ozark at the US Baseball Park on April 8 to take on the Hickman Kewpies at 11 a.m.

The Bulldogs fall to 2-6 on the year with a 0-1 record in the COC. Carl Junction will host the Carthage Tigers Tuesday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m.