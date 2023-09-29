REPUBLIC, MO — It was another tough game for Curtis Jasper’s Joplin Eagles on Friday night.

In front of a packed house, Republic’s offense got going early with quarterback Wyatt Woods. The senior signal caller ran through the Joplin defense to get his first touchdown on the night, but the Eagles offense would not be shut out.

Facing fourth and goal on the ensuing drive, Eagles quarterback Hobbs Gooch found Cordell Washington in the end zone to tie the game at seven.

Woods and the Tigers, though, would be too much for Joplin as the Eagles lost this Central Ozark Conference matchup 38-15.

Joplin will travel to Carl Junction next week at 7 p.m.