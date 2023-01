The Joplin Eagles took on the Poplar Bluff Mules in the third place game of the 2023 Kaminsky Classic.

The Eagles picks up the victory with a 66-60 win. All Wright led the team with a game high of 32 points, while Quin Renfro chipped in ten points. Both Wright and Whit Hafer were named All-Tournament Team.

The Eagles are now 7-4 on the season and will start conference play on the road at Carthage, January 10th at 7:30 p.m.