JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles boys basketball team hit the court one more time before Christmas Friday night as they welcomed the Kickapoo Chiefs.

The Eagles fell to Kickapoo 60-20 at home. Joplin drops to 1-6 on the season.

Joplin will be back in action from December 29th and December 30th when they travel to Kansas City to play in the 12 Courts of Christmas. The Eagles will face Smithville on the 29th and Central (St. Joseph) on the 30th.