AURORA, Mo. — The Joplin Lady Eagles softball team opened its season Friday at the Aurora Kickoff Classic where they went 1-1, winning 18-11 against Aurora and losing 8-9 to Carl Junction.

Saturday, the Lady Eagles faced the Hillcrest Lady Hornets. Joplin won big with a shutout performance over Hillcrest 15-0. The Lady Eagles fell to the Branson Lady Pirates 12-3.

Joplin will host the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs for their home opener on Monday, August 28th at 4:30 p.m.