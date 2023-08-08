Joplin, MO – Trust and chemistry are two important building blocks for the Joplin Eagles football team as their new season approaches.

“A good defense is undoubtedly built on trust,” said Joplin linebacker Jonathan Williams. “If I don’t trust even one guy next to me, then it could all fall apart.”

Williams, a leader on the defensive unit, is entering his senior year with the Eagles. Williams is a four-year varsity player, and said he’s grown over the years.

“As freshman coming in to varsity, I was honestly super scared, but through those scary moments you really get better and improve,” Williams said.

Now he’s a big name on Joplin’s roster, and wants to focus on building relationships with his teammates.

“I’m just really trying to get to know everyone better,” Williams said. “Starters, JV, everyone on the defense, and everyone on the offense. We’re all a team here.”

Similar to Williams, Joplin quarterback Hobbs Gooch said he’s strongly focused on the team aspect, and that means having chemistry in working as a unit.

“I feel like the chemistry with our team is very strong,” Gooch said. We went to a lot of camps this year, and I feel like it really built during that time. I’m really excited to see it pay off on the field on Friday nights,” said Gooch.

Gooch, also a senior, will be taking on a leadership role of his own on offense. Curtis Jasper, head coach of the Eagles, said building good depth is a priority.

“We need spots that we need to fill, and continue to build good depth,” Jasper said. As far as our personnel goes, that’s really what we’re focused on.”

Joplin has a strong number of upper classmen returning this season as they look to improve upon their 7-3 record from last year. The Eagles will open things up at Branson on August 25th.