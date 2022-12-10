The final day of the the 75th Carthage Invitational was championship day. As the Carthage Tigers took on the Joplin Eagles in the championship game.

This game was a close from the start with momentum shifting between teams. Joplin got things to go late in the fourth and pull out the win 60-54 on Carthage. The Eagles has now won the Carthage Invitational in back to back years and are 3-1 so far during the season.

The Tigers will be on the road December 13th as they travel to Springfield to face Central at 7:30 pm. The Eagles next game will be at home to host Lee’s Summit December 16th at 7:30 pm.