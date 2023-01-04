This week we gear up for another big tournament, the Joplin Eagles gets ready to host the 2023 Kaminsky Classic starting Thursday afternoon.

The Joplin boys basketball team has had a two week break and their game on Thursday will be their first game back since Parkview. The Eagles come into the tournament with a 4-3 record and are the defending champions.

They kick off the tournament against a William Chrisman team that is 5-3 on the season at 2 p.m. The Joplin Eagles are looking to come out victorious with some time off and the start of a new year. They hope to do so in front of their home crowd and defend last year’s hard fought title.

All Wright said, “I means a lot especially last year winning it last year was kind of a big deal for us it was the first time we won it in a long time. So it’s going to mean a lot and we’re going to need a lot from our fan base this year to kind of get it done.”

Terrance Gibson said, “It feels really good you know last year we won it and that’s probably one of the best feelings you know we haven’t won it in a long time. Coming back this year I feel like we got a great squad a lot of good talent on our team like you said a lot of new young people, young faces so I think we are going to do good in this tournament.”

The other teams in this year tournament will include Neosho, Webb City, Carl Junction, Jefferson City, Francis Howell and Poplar Bluff.