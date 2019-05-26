Joplin Duo of Ledford and Westmoreland Sets Records at State

COLUMBIA, MO - Joplin's Zach Westmoreland claimed the Class 5 state title in boys javelin, while also setting an all-state record with a throw of 194'6". Fellow junior, Isaiah Davis placed 3rd with a throw of 176'4".

Carthage's Taris Jackson took 3rd in the triple jump leaping 46'10.5". Clayton Whitehead took 2nd in the boys 3200m run and 3rd in the 1600m run.

Joplin freshman, Cam Ledford made her first outdoor state championship meet count earning three gold medals in the 100,200 and 400 meter para events. All three finishes also set new Missouri records.