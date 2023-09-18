JOPLIN, Mo– Late, Monday afternoon, the Joplin Eagles and the Seneca Indians squared off in a big softball matchup.

Seneca got the ball rolling after scoring two runs in the first thanks to RBI’s from Abby Stelts and Bailey Waddell to go up 2-0.

In the second innings, Joplin started to hit up and scored six runs to lead 6-2 heading into the third!

Taryn Casey hit a RBI-single. Lily Glover also hit an RBI-single. Abby Lowery cleared the bases on a 3-RBI double, and Jadyn Pankow followed her with an RBI!

Seneca responded in the 4th inning after Callie Rhoades hit a two-run homer to left center to cut the lead to two.

Still a 6-4 ballgame entering the bottom of the 4th, Lowery crushed a 3-run bomb over the right field fence to extend Joplin’s lead 9-4.

Riley Kelly added an RBI-single to make it 10-4. After her, Ava Wolf stepped in and hit a two-run homer into centerfield. Joplin now up 12-4 heading into the 5th.

Lowery added another RBI in the 5th to make it 13-4. After Pankow hit a ball over to third, an error by the Indians allowed Lowery to score to bring the score to 14-4.

Wolf added the finishing touches with a RBI-single to win the game by mercy rule, 15-5.

Lowery finished the game with 7 RBI’s in the win. Wolf added 3 RBI’s.

In the circle, Wolf picked up the win after going 4 1/3 innings and struck out two batters.

Joplin moves to 10-8 on the year. Their next game will be tomorrow when they’re at home against Carl Junction.

Seneca dropped to 6-11 on the year. Their next game will take them on the road to face Marshfield.