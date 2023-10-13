JOPLIN, Mo — The Joplin Eagles picked up a big win at home on Senior Night, defeating the Carthage Tigers, 49-21!

Joplin led the entire way. They got on the board first after QB Hobbs Gooch scrambled to the pylon to put the Eagles up 7-0.

After a punt, Joplin drove down the field once again Quin Renfro punched it in to make it 14-0.

Carthage wasn’t going away that easy, they go with some trickery after QB Brady Carlton hands it off to WR Langston Morgan on the reverse, he dropped back to pass to find TE Karson Murray for the 53-yard score to cut into the lead, 14-7.

Just before the end of the half, Renfro scored his second touchdown of the night to give the Eagles the 21-7 lead going into halftime.

Joplin cruised the rest of the game on their way to a victory.

The Eagles improve to 5-3 on the season. Their next game will be next Friday when they hit the road to take on Neosho (1-7).

Carthage falls to 4-4 on the year. Their next game will be next Friday where they will host Willard (4-4).