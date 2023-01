JOPLIN, Mo. — After a thrilling overtime win on the road at Carthage, the Joplin Eagles boys basketball team hosted Republic for their homecoming game.

The Eagles came up short in overtime to the Tigers in a 65-63 loss. Joplin will be in the 2023 Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament from January 19th through January 21st. They will play Washburn Rural in the first round of the tournament at 7 p.m. at Mallatt Gym.