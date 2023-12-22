JOPLIN, MO – Joplin boys basketball has some new faces in 2023 with the hiring of first-year head coach Nick Pfeifer.

Pfiefer replaces Bronson Schaake, who previously lead the Eagles to a 17-10 season with an ensuing tournament run.

The Eagles lose some key faces from last year, including key starters All Wright and Quin Renfro, but do return a few back to the court as well. Junior guard Cooper Williams and Senior Whit Hafer will make up part of Pfeifer’s starting five.

“We’re a lot younger this year,” said Hafer.

“We’ve lost a lot of guys from last year, but that’s not always a bad thing. We can have a chance to rebuild. Coach Pfeifer allows us to implement some things that weren’t implemented last year, and we can build from there.”

Junior guard Cooper Williams said coach Pfeifer has set high expectations for the Eagles defense, which in turn, has helped him improve.

“Coach Pfeifer has demanded a great defense from us, and that’s helped me a lot,” said Williams.

“It’s helped me get out there and work my hardest to guard the opposing team’s biggest threat. A great defense in basketball can then translate to a great offense.”

Pfeifer said he’s impressed with how quickly some of the underclassmen are getting up to speed with the program, and is looking forward to working with the new talent.

“We’re just trying to move forward with the guys we’ve got,” Pfeifer said.

“It’s a little but of a turnover, but that’s okay. There’s a lot of new guys around and hopefully we can use that to our benefit. A lot of the younger guys are getting up to speed and doing a good job for us.”

The Eagles will participate in the 12 Courts of Christmas from December 29th-30th.