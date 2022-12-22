The Joplin boys basketball team is heading into the Christmas break with some things to improve and reflect on in the early parts of the season.

The Joplin Eagles are sitting with a 4-3 record with their losses being to Mcdonald County, Lee’s Summit, and Parkview. Majority of the Eagles games this season so far has been close had they have found a way to win. But their losses were decided by two points or less.

The Eagles have a young team with only three seniors so they are going through some growing pains right now. So moving forward the Eagles are going to use those losses as a learning lesson for later down the road.

The boys will be back in action on January 5th in the 2023 Kaminsky Classic at Joplin High School.

Coach Bronson Schaake said, “I think we’re playing alot better…I know we’ve lost two out of our three games that we’ve had leads in and kind of lost it towards the end, but I actually look at that as the thing that’s going to help us when we get to late January and February but…we’re showing a lot of progress and and individual improvements is definitely happening as well.”

Whit Hafer stated, “I think we’re in a tough spot right now with those two close losses, but I think it’s a good thing to be going into break about that so guys can think about that and hopefully grow from that.”

All Wright mentioned, “I think we’re playing good you know we have three losses. We’re basically five points away from being 8-0. We’re going to be fine you know what I’m saying the teams fine we just got we just drop some games that we shouldn’t drop which is okay. You know it’s always a learning experience you never you know want to be too confident you know going in to March and all of that. So I mean we’re fine right now.”