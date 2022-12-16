The Joplin Eagles boys basketball team was back in action at home to take on Lee’s Summit after winning the Carthage Invitational last Saturday.

The Eagles struggled to get things going offensively, but after three pointers and trips to the free throw line Joplin were on top with a lead.

Lee’s Summit stayed within striking distance and started to make their run half way through the third quarter. Less than two minutes in the fourth the Tigers cut the lead 57-52 with some big shots. Another big three from the Tigers would have them trailing 58-57.

After some trips to the free throw line for both Joplin and Lee’s Summit it’s a one point lead 60-59 in favor of the Tigers. A jump ball in the final seconds of the game the Eagles would get a chance a chance to win the game. A shot attempt from All Wright was off the mark.

The Eagles falls in a thriller matchup to Lee’s Summit 60-59. Joplin next game will be against Rogers Heritage tomorrow evening at 6 pm in the 4 State Challenge at Webb City.