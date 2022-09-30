Scoreless after one quarter, but not for long after Terrance Gibson takes the reverse and will score the TD, Eagles lead 7-0.

Now Hobbs Gooch is going to find Quinton Renfro for the dime pass, and he will score, and Eagles extend their lead 13-0.

But, right before half, Republic will close the gap after Wyatt Woods finds James Rexcoat for the score and they trail 13-7 at half.

On the opening drive of the second half, Gooch hands-off to Renfro and he makes a great cutback, and finds a lane to the end zone and they lead 20-7.

Joplin wins big at home in this one 42-28.