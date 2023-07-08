JOPLIN, Mo. — The Berzerker Ragnarok swim meet is one of the largest swim meets in Southwest Missouri that takes place here in Joplin.

This is a three-day meet at Schifferdecker Pool. There are more than 500 swimmers from ages 12 and under to 13 and over and areas like Kansas, St. Louis, Tulsa, and Arkansas. There were 318 swimming heats in a variety of events.

Sidni Miester said, “So I think this is good for me because I have a big meet next. I go on Wednesday and I’m there until Saturday and this is a guy, a good warm-up to see where I am. I’m only swimming in shorter races, which is all. I’m swimming at the big meet too. So it’s good time.”

This meet has such an amazing environment with families, coaches and other swimmers supporting and cheering each other on. For some swimmers, this is a qualifying meet to see where they’re at against other competition and get ready for the Sectional Championships next week. At the end of the meet, there was a party for kids to enjoy the water slides and more at the pool.

For Joplin to host this event once again is amazing. For the swimmers to compete against some of the best in the four-states area.

Shawn Klosterman said, “It’s a very popular me. We do host a great event here. We come in for three days, and rock out around the pool. Kids swim fast and have fun. I think we have the best trophies on the planet. Swimming’s the greatest sport in the world. And we feel like we make it fun for the kids.”

Chloe Miller said, “For me, I think this is a lot of fun because our team environment is just so great and we’re all cheering each other on. And we even have a party Saturday night where we all just get to go down the sides and it’s just a lot of fun and it’s a great environment.”