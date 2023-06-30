JOPLIN, Mo. — Summer camps are still in full swing, one local high school baseball program hosted its final camp of the summer.

Thursday evening, Joplin Eagles baseball head coach Kyle Wolf, his coaching staff and a few of his players hosted the last day of their youth camp. Last week they held the first session of the camp with kids ranging third to fifth grade. This week it was grades sixth through eighth.

They had over 30 campers in attendance this week. One of the campers was coach Wolf’s middle daughter Leah. The camp allows the kids to learn the fundamentals of baseball, create personal connections with the coach and players and also have fun while being at the camp.

Keigan Aoford said, “It’s been really fun. I mean, it’s great to come out here with some different guys other than my normal team, to learn some new stuff to help me go as a baseball player. I’d say it’s pretty fun.”

Coach Kyle Wolf says, “You know, it’s just awesome to see the exuberance of youth, I think, is the biggest thing. They’re excited to be out here. When you tell them something, they work really hard at trying to do it the right way. We break it down, every time we break down baseball is fun. They’re laughing and having a good time. We’re at the end of our summer and we played all spring. So, we’re at that point where it’s a good reminder that baseball is fun. We’re kind of in that grind a little bit towards the end of it. So, it’s awesome to see them out here and enjoying the game and having a good time.”

Joplin baseball players senior Garrett Howard and sophomore Brecken Green were also at the camp. They spoke on what they hoped the kids take away from the camp.

Garrett Howard voiced, “Like Coach Wolfe says, baseball builds character and a lot of us are here to become better men. A lot of us aren’t going to college and that’s okay. I hope they realize that not everyone gets to go be a Div. I athlete. Not everyone gets to go be a not even a division one, just a college athlete in general. It’s a very slim percentage of people that go play college baseball and baseball will build that character that helps you become a better man.”

Brecken Green mentioned, “I hope they just learn that it could be 30 degrees, It could be 105 like today. So, you got to work hard no matter what. Focus and just keep the energy up every single day and you’ll get there. It’ll be good.”