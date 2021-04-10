Joplin baseball swept in doubleheader by Willard, Springfield Catholic

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School baseball team was swept at Joe Becker Stadium on Saturday by Willard and Springfield Catholic. The games were originally scheduled to be played at Willard, but were moved to Joplin due to weather related issues. The Eagles dropped their first game against Willard, 6-5, and subsequently lost to Springfield Catholic, 4-1. Their record moves to 9-4 on the season.

The Eagles will be back in action at Harrisonville on Tuesday, April 13. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.