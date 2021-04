JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School baseball team completed a slim win over St. Mary’s Colgan, 10-8, on Wednesday. The game was tied at six all in the bottom of the fifth inning, but a strong sixth inning by the Eagles sealed the win.

The Eagles improve to 6-1 on the season, and will return to action on Thursday, April 1 at Neosho. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.