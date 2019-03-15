Joplin Baseball prepares for new season
Eagles enter 2nd season under coach Wolf
JOPLIN, Mo. - After finishing as a district runner-up last season the Eagles will look to improve in 2019.
The Eagles return seven seniors and seven starters from last years team including Ft. Scott CC baseball commit, Grant Jones.
Joplin opens their season Saturday (3/16) at home against Parkview and Hollister.
