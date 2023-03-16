JOPLIN, Mo — High school baseball season is right around the corner with teams starting games this weekend.

The Joplin Eagles baseball team is one of those squads that will be in action. The Eagles will open their season at Webb City High School Friday at 5:30 p.m. against the Bishop McGuinness Fighting Irish. On Saturday, they will take on the Hollister Tigers at home. Joplin is coming off a 14-15 season and the Eagles are looking to start things off right this year with a win.

Justin McReynolds said, “I think the first two or three wins are really huge so we know what we have and we understand how to play together and how to work together and I think that the first few wins will be the most important.”

Aiden Kerr said, “It’s really important you know, momentum is awesome to have. I think if we can just keep it rolling all season that’ll be great.”

Kyle Wolf mentioned, “Yeah, absolutely one of the things that we talked about just as a team is try to be more consistent throughout the course of the year. Last year when you look back we had some great wins against some quality teams, then we had some losses that quite honestly, we didn’t play well in and had opportunities to win and just didn’t really show up and compete, so it was kind of a rollercoaster, up and down a little bit.”