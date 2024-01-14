JOPLIN, MO — Joplin alum and South Dakota State Running Back Isaiah Davis recently accepted his invitation to participate and compete in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Courtesy: Reese’s Senior Bowl (via Twitter)

The Senior Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game which showcases the best NFL Draft prospects.

Davis has earned the right to eb a sought after running back prospect after racking up over 4,500 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in his 4-year career as a Jackrabbit.

The former Joplin Eagle had his most impressive season this year finishing with 1.578 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Davis was a FCS 1st Team All-American this season.

The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday, February 3rd in Mobile, Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium and the game will be aired on NFL Network.