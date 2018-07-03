Joe Renfro excited to begin serving as NEO's Interim Athletic Director
Renfro will still serve as NEO's head wrestling coach
MIAMI, OK - Renfro has been with NEO since 2013 winning three wrestling national titles, including one this past season.
Renfro will still remain at the helm for his squad but is excited for the next step in becoming AD.
Renfro began his athletic career at Labette Community College, then went on to wrestle at Nebraska. He then returned to Labette to begin his coaching career.