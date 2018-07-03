Sports

Joe Renfro excited to begin serving as NEO's Interim Athletic Director

Renfro will still serve as NEO's head wrestling coach

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 10:54 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2018 10:54 PM CDT

MIAMI, OK - Renfro has been with NEO since 2013 winning three wrestling national titles, including one this past season.

Renfro will still remain at the helm for his squad but is excited for the next step in becoming AD.

Renfro began his athletic career at Labette Community College, then went on to wrestle at Nebraska. He then returned to Labette to begin his coaching career. 
 

