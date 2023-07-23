Photo Courtesy: JL Hutchinson Baseball League

PITTSBURG, Ks– The JL Hutchinson Baseball League saw two of its little league teams win state over the past few days.

The 10u Little League team won the Kansas State Championship over Baxter!

Their 12u Little League team defeated Riverton to claim the 12u Kansas State Championship to advance to the 2023 Little League Baseball Midwest Region Tournament!

The tournament will be in Whitestown, Indiana and their first game will be against North Dakota on Friday, August 4th, and will air on ESPN+.

If they perform well in Indianapolis, the 12u team will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania!