PITTSBURG, KS – On a chilly Friday night, the undefeated Colgan Panthers fell to Jefferson County North 20-13.

In the first quarter, Panthers quarterback Tucker Harrell sneaked his way into the end zone for an early 6-0 lead.

Cooper Simmons contributed offensively as well, slipping through a tackle and working his way in for a touchdown.

Despite the 13-8 lead at halftime, Colgan’s offense wouldn’t score again, and Jefferson County North took the victory.

The Panthers finish their season at 11-1.