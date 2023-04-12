This Sunday, Pitt State will have some special guests in John Lance Arena. The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team will make the third and final stop in Pittsburg for their 2023 barnstorming tour.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and 14 members of the team are expected to be in attendance. The five starters from this year’s squad are on the tour list including top talents Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar Jr.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.massstrategies.com. There are several ticket packages available from general admission to VIP passes.

Pitt State men’s Head Coach and former Kansas Jayhawk Jeff Boschee will also be at the event Sunday. We spoke with Mass Strategies Collective President Dan Beckler about the event and he explained why Pittsburg is perfect for their final stop on the tour.

Dan Beckler said, “It’s going to be a great opportunity for the fans to interact with these Kansas basketball players in ways they never have before and it’s cool, because we chose to end it in Pittsburg for a reason to see Jeff Boschee and Gradey Dick do a little shootout to see who’s the better three point shooter if you will, since Gradey broke Jeff’s freshman three-point record this season. We’re gonna have a little bit of fun. A lot of fans travel up to Allen Fieldhouse and travel right back home and this is an opportunity for the KU basketball team to come to the fan’s turf and we’re going to Pittsburg on Sunday and we’re gonna have a great time.”