MILLER, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, the Miller Lady Cardinals hosted the Jasper Lady Eagles in the Class 1 State Quarterfinals.

The Lady Eagles finished strong to defeat the Lady Cardinals 11-4 and advance to the Class 1 State Semifinals.

Jasper took a 2-0 lead early, but in the fourth inning, Miller responded with four straight runs. The Lady Eagles answered with a Livia Dumm two-run homer to tie the game up at four. They went on to take the lead and pull away from Miller.

Jasper will play against Concordia on Monday, May 22 at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield at 11 a.m. in the Class 1 State Semifinals.

The Lady Cardinals season comes to an end finishing with a 20-6 record.