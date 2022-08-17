The Jasper Eagles had a strong season last year where they went 7-4 overall and finished third in the Western Missouri Conference.

Last season was Jasper Head Coach Mark McFarland’s first year with the team. The Eagles return several starters from last year’s team on the offensive end where they put up over 3,000 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns.

The seniors on the team want to continue the success of last year’s campaign. Jasper has been fortunate to get some skill players to add to their offense.

Coach McFarland believes that with this team they can change their offense up a bit.

Coach Mark McFarland said, “We had bigger, more experience linemen and they definitely lead the way for us. We’re fortunate to have our two running backs back. We feel like we have two kids competing for the quarterback position and out of those two whichever wins that we are going to be in good shape. The line anchoring that up front we’ve got Austin Taylor back in the middle we’ve got two tight ends back with starting experience and their all seniors we’ve been able to plug in some quality kids at guard so we feel really good about that.”