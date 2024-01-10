GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — The opening day of the 68th Annual Golden City Girls Tournament began on Wednesday night. The last game of the day was between the Jasper Lady Eagles and the Dadeville Lady Bearcats.

Jasper had no problem with Dadeville as the Lady Eagles dominated to win 53-23. The Lady Eagles improves to 11-3 on the season.

Two Jasper players posted double figures. Both Crystal Smith and Emersyn Bass had game-high 16 points.

The Lady Eagles will face the Liberal Lady Bulldogs in the semifinals on January 12th. A time for the game has yet to be determined.